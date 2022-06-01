Zimbabwe: Bindura Community Hails Eye Clinic

The cost of eye care services coupled with travel expenses to hospitals are out of reach for underprivileged rural folks, compelling them to resort to harmful eye care practices.

Previous Manyati (25) from Chirikadzi Village in Bindura rural who endured eye problems, while growing up relied on brown sugar as a home remedy.

Poor eye health and impaired vision often have a negative impact on the quality of life.

To this end, Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) prioritises and targets the rural population with provision of free eye screening and glasses.

Manyati, who received her first pair of glasses at Chiveso Clinic on Friday, said the cost of eye care services was out of reach for most rural people.

"The eye challenge started in primary school," she said.

"I could not read or see the classroom chalkboard. My eyes would swell, turn red and cause a severe headache. I survived by putting brown sugar in my eyes.

"I came for the university outreach programme and I went through the chart reading and I was screened for cataracts and other troubles. My results were good and I was given a pair of glasses."

Chairperson of the optometry department at BUSE, Dr Claudio Mtuwa, said apart from the academic side the university is serving the community.

Third and fourth year students were exposed to patients through outreach programmes under supervision.

"Following the opening of our clinic to the public last year, we have set our prices to be affordable because frames and lenses are donated to the university," he said.

"We also have outreach programmes for the community where we screen the eyes and give reading glasses from our donor, Dr Finn Juncker from Denmark.

"We also screened for sugar and hypertension for referral to the hospital. We have reached about 250 people."

Chief technologist Mr Solomon Gowe said the Chiveso community benefited, including schoolchildren.

"We have an upcoming programme in July of cataract surgery with other doctors from America. The university is assisting the urban and rural communities to maintain their eyesight," he said.

Dr Juncker said he helped over 500 people with albinism in Zimbabwe and South Africa with glasses and he comes twice or thrice each year to assist the under-privileged communities.

"I sourced some equipment for the optometry clinic and there is a possibility of an exchange programme between Denmark and Zimbabwe," he said.

"Progress was stalled by Covid-19 travel restrictions, but Zimbabwe is beautiful and I am happy to visit often."