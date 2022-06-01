Kenya: First Woman Prisons Commandant Wanini Kireri Dies

31 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The first woman Commandant of Prisons, Wanini Kireri, is dead.

Wanini who was in charge of the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College died on Tuesday afternoon at the AAR Hospital on Kiambu road where she was rushed for treatment.

Brigadier John Warioba, the Prisons Commissioner, who announced her death said she passed on at the hospital while with members of her family.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the Kenya Prisons Service, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family and the Kenya Prisons fraternity as I join them at this moment of grief," he said in a statement.

She had served the Kenya Prisons Service from 1982 when she was enlisted as a cadet officer.

Warioba described her as a "gallant, dedicated, selfless and committed officer whose illustrious career saw her serve in the service in various capacities."

