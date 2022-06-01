Kenyans Urged to Mask-Up as Covid-19 Positivity Rate Goes Up to 4.4%

Nairobi — Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache has raised the red flag over the steady increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Speaking during commemoration of World NO tobacco day on Tuesday, Mochache told Kenyans not to lower their guard in the fight against the virus by ensuring they wear masks and get vaccinated.

"We have seen a rise in coronavirus cases. That should tell you not to assume that it's just a Flu go and get tested. You might assume then you get to a point where you are sick and you urgently need oxygen. I urge you to wear your mask and get vaccinated," Mochache stated.

On Tuesday, the positivity rose to 4.4 percent with 117 people having tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,632 tested in the last 24 hours.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 70 of these are Kenyans while the rest are foreigners.

In a statement, the CS stated indicated that 81 patients have recovered from the virus

"The youngest is a 2- year-old while the oldest is 82 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 324,976 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,670,179," the CS stated.

In terms of County distribution is leading with 74 cases with Bungoma coming in second with 17 cases while Kitui has 12 cases.

"This pushes the total recoveries to 318,605 of whom 265,574 are from the 3 Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,031 are from various health facilities countrywide," Kagwe stated.

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,651.There are 4 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 716 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

On May 29, President Uhuru Kenyatta rallied Kenyans to continue being cautious of Covid-19 saying, despite the relaxation of disease containment measures, the danger of infections spreading still lurks.

"We must, therefore, continue to be careful as we go about our daily callings; and more importantly, I urge all Kenyans to get vaccinated or receive your booster shots, so that we may put the pandemic behind us, once-and-for-all," the President said.