Kenya: All Set for Madaraka Day Celebrations - Govt

Nairobi — The government says all is set for this year's Madaraka day celebrations that will take place Wednesday at the newly constructed and refurbished Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner William Kang'ethe Thuku said that the park has a capacity of over 30,000 persons, welcoming citizens to join the President and other dignitaries in marking the important day.

Themed 'pamoja tusonge mbele,' Thuku described it as the first Madaraka day that will be celebrated countrywide after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged Kenyans.

He said the celebration marks a very important milestone in the naton as Kenyans are due to celebrate 59 years since the attainment of self-rule from the yoke of colonialism and also approaching the third general election since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

Thuku reminded Kenyans who shall attend the celebrations to observe the necessary caution as the pandemic is still with us adding that no road shall be closed tomorrow as Kenyans remind themselves of the attainment of internal self-rule and the need to jealously safeguard Madaraka day in everyday transactions.

"As we strive to meet the ever-increasing demands of the growing city with a population of over 4 million people during the current administration, the national government through the regional development implementation coordination committee (RDICC), has overseen the construction of various road projects, said Thuku.

Under Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRa) projects a total 539.26km of road have been done at a cost of Ksh.144.625b while 1,182km of road are ongoing or have been done by Kenya Urbans Road Authority at a cost of ksh.142.7b," added Thuku.

He noted that, the emergency upgrading of roads, water, sewerage and street lighting of informal settlements in various sub-counties are at various levels of completion.

In order to decongest central business district and solve the endemic hawking challenges, Thuku said, the National Government through Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in collaboration with the Nairobi County Government (NCCG) has constructed and commissioned several modern markets at various sub-counties within the city including Starehe, Westlands, Dagoretti, Njiru and Kamukunji while Kariokor Leather Factory has been completed.

The Commissioner stated that, being the last Madaraka day Celebrations of the current government, a lot has been achieved regarding perennial land issues.

He observed that the Government through the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), National Land Commission and the Nairobi City County Government has been undertaking a titling programme within the region.

Under the programme, Nairobi RC said the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Njiru Sub-County has managed to oversee the signing of 17,000 lease agreement and issuance of 11, 600 title deeds in Embakasi Ranching Company adding that the titling programme is ongoing in various parts of the region with NMS and other government agencies verifying documents.

"Towards the realization of improved access to health care, the national government through NMS has built, renovated and equipped 32 health facilities and sank approximately 155 boreholes in informal settlements within the region with various water projects worth Ksh. 5.2b having been undertaken to the benefit of over 2.3 million residents," he added.

He emphasized that the government through the office of the Regional Commissioner is implementing the County Action Plan (CAP) on countering violent extremism in the region.

In addition, he said the war on illicit brews, alcohol and drug abuse, crime detection and prevention has been enhanced by revitalising and adopting a multi-agency approach in maintaining law and order by the security agencies.

Madaraka Day is celebrated annually across the country in commemoration of June 1, 1963, when Kenya attained internal self-rule for the first time since becoming a British colony.