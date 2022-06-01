Zimbabwe: Wanted Woman Arrested

The 28-year-old woman, Ivy Nyashano, wanted by police to answer to allegations of unlawful detention and rape of seven children, has been arrested and will be facing charges of luring the seven girls aged 12 to 16 to her house with an offer of employment and then drugging them and selling sexual access to them.

When three of the seven managed to escape and returned home, their families informed the police.

Nyashano was arrested at her house in Zengeza last Thursday and is still assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said she will appear in court soon. She is alleged to be involved in the unlawful detention and rape of seven children between May 13 and May 24th in Karoi and Harare.

Last week, police launched a manhunt for Nyashano, to answer to these allegations.

"On 13 May, 2022 the suspect allegedly went to the Chikangwe area in Karoi where she persuaded and convinced seven girls aged between 12 and 16 years to accompany her to the Buffalo Downs area in Karoi on the pretext that she was going to offer them employment as shop attendants," Asst Comm Nyathi.

"She took the victims to her residence in Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza, in Harare. On May 14, she started to give the victims beer, family planning pills, among other tablets, and drugged them before forcing the victims to be intimate with different men whom she charged an undisclosed fee.

"This continued up until three of the victims escaped from the suspect's home on May 24 and contacted their parents, who then sent them bus fares to return home and a police report was made."