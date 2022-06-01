Zimbabwe: Vincent to Follow Price, Mcnulty Footsteps

THE president of the Zimbabwe Golf Association, Martin Chikwana, has hailed the country's trajectory on the world golfing map after Scott Vincent qualified for The British Open by winning his third Japan Tour title at the weekend.

The Open Championship, often referred to as The Open or the British Open, is the oldest golf tournament in the world, and one of the most prestigious founded in 1860.

Zimbabwe are on the rise in the sport with junior golfer Keegan Shutt also billed to represent the country at the World Junior Golf Championship at St Andrews in Scotland from August 1 to 4.

Vincent pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in JGTO history to win the Gateway to The Open Mizuno Open for his third victory on Tour at the JFE Setonaikai Golf Club in Okayama, Japan, on Sunday.

Trailing by seven at the start of the final round, Vincent fired a seven-under-par 65 to force Australia's Anthony Quayle into a sudden-death playoff before beating the latter in the second extra hole with a par at the JFE Setonaikai Golf Club.

Vincent's sizzling bogey-free round contained one eagle and five birdies.

With his latest victory, Vincent also punched his ticket to The 150th Open, where he will be making his major debut in July.

The last time Zimbabwe had a player at the British Open was over two decades ago when former World No.1 Nick Price and Mark McNulty were still active. The duo is now playing in the Seniors Tour.

Price wrote his own piece of history when he won The Open title in 1994 after he had finished tied for sixth the previous year in 1993.

In fact, Price won three major championships in his career: the PGA Championship twice and The Open Championship in 1994.

In the mid-1990s, Price reached number one in the Official World Golf Ranking. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2003.

McNulty's best finish at The Open was a second place finish in 1990.

And yesterday Chikwana, hailed the duo of Vincent and Shutt for their progress and said "they are showing that we have the potential although we are regarded as a small nation in the sport".

"We are in the right path and for Vincent to be part of his first ever major is a great achievement. "Mhondoro," as Vincent is known in the local golf circles, is doing well and after taking part in the Olympics (in Tokyo, Japan, last year), I think it gave him the much-needed confidence.

"After coming out 17th (at the Olympic Games), he went on to win two titles as well as some top ten finishes. It is good that he is showing the nation that anything is possible and it gives upcoming golfers someone to look forward to. We had not had players playing at such high profile tournaments for a while and this achievement should be celebrated.

"As an association we are very intrigued and we will be rallying behind him and Shutt," said Chikwana.

The veteran administrator, who has turned the face of golf in this country in the few years he has been at the helm, also believes Shutt is one for the future as he has managed to dominate in the local circuit.

Shutt of Chapman Golf Club is under Kenako Academy in South Africa and has managed to win five tournaments this year.

"The youngster is doing wonders and an opportunity to represent the country at St Andrews will help him a lot in his career. He managed to win the Harare Amateur Golf Championship at Royal Harare in April and he followed it with the Nomads Under-23 golf tournament at Harry Allen Golf Club in Bulawayo.

"The in-form player went on to bag the Matabeleland Open at Bulawayo Country Club before he went on to win the Lion Stores Junior Challenge.

"He was the best-placed amateur at the Sunshine Tour's FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship when he finished on position 28," added Chikwana.

Meanwhile, Vincent, Australian golfers Quayle and Brad Kennedy; and Filipino Justin De Los Santos secured their places in The 150th Open at St Andrews after qualifying through the Mizuno Open.

Played at JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, the Mizuno Open was the fifth event in The Open Qualifying Series, which gives golfers around the world opportunities to book their place for the historic occasion at St. Andrews in July.

The Japan Tour event was won by Zimbabwe's star golfer Vincent with a par on the second play-off hole after he recorded a final round 65 to finish regulation play tied on 12-under-par 276 alongside Quayle of Queensland.