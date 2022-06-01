Zimbabwe: Tracing Opposition Parties' Roots to Rhodesia

The "new" CCC party, which after having formerly been known as all of the previous MDC formations, is actually just a metamorphosis or continuation of the amalgamation of the United African National Council (UANC), of Bishop Abel Muzorewa, and the Rhodesia Front (RF) of Ian Douglas Smith.

It has been, since independence on 18 April 1980, changing names to revamp itself as an imperialist and Rhodesian colonialist project, of which the incumbent Nelson Chamisa, is just, and has always been part of a much deeper and well-orchestrated continuation of that project.

The CCC, as we know it today, is actually part of the proverbial "Multiplier Effect", for which Nelson Chamisa is just a part of the Rhodesian counter revolutionary overall effort or drive, which hopes and has always hoped to continue to grow.

This Rhodesian counter revolutionary effort hopes that one day it could overturn the gains of the people's revolution, and return Zimbabwe as a sovereign and independent country that we know, and the whole black race in its entirety, back to slavery and, therefore, fall under the rule of the once defeated evil capitalist and colonialist devils.

To really understand the body politic that is at play in our country, Zimbabwe, during this period, one has to understand the politics of 1980, or pre-independence era, even going a bit back to the period during the days of the internal settlement (Zimbabwe-Rhodesia), of 1978, and the Lancaster House Conference, in which there were three political parties or players present, namely the UANC-Rhodesia Front union based on White Rhodesia supremacy and its black sympathisers on one side; and the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) and the People's Caretaker Council (PCC or ZAPU) union, based on Black nationalism, on the other.

It should also be understood, that PCC (ZAPU), changed its name to the Patriotic Front (PF) in 1980 and officially contested those elections under that name.

It is also of utmost importance at this juncture that it be very clearly understood before digging too deep into the Zimbabwe political discourse, that the UANC of Bishop Muzorewa, and the white colonialist RF of Ian Douglas Smith, totally amalgamated and became one entity, bound by the principles of the Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI), of November 11, 1965; and because of that, have always been one party since then.

Due to its collaboration with colonial Rhodesia, the UANC, since its formation in 1972, and through the part it played in the internal settlement of 1978, leading to their unholy alliance known as Zimbabwe-Rhodesia, is still the same opposition party that has been opposing ZANU PF, since attainment of independence in 1980 up to this day, having changed its name several times and known as CCC today.

On the other hand, the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) and the Patriotic Front (PF), which had been informally and popularly known as (ZAPU), also later on amalgamated in 1987, under a unity accord, to form a new party, today known as ZANU PF.

The political ideologies of these two political groupings never really changed, with the supporters of that amalgamated grouping of UANC-RF, which after the internal settlement, was, as a colonial smoke screen, being led by Bishop Muzorewa; and which was defeated during the first general elections of 1980.

The UANC-RF remained steadfast in spearheading the mission of colonialist and counter revolutionary aims and agenda, which has remained exactly the same, up to this very day, despite having changed the political names and leaders of these supposed new parties many times along the way, for instance; to ZUM, DP, MDC, MDC-T, MDC-A, MDC-N, and now CCC.

But despite all these name changes, the opposition party, has remained exactly the same organism, being an amalgamation of UANC (Dzakutsaku) and Rhodesia Front (RF).

The supporters of that union such as those that belonged to the bogus cleric Muzorewa, who were known by their vernacular moniker, "Dzakutsaku or Madzakutsaku", with their rag-tag vigilante force, which was also better known as "auxiliary forces", and die hard racist white Rhodesians, will always remain the same no matter what.

And the sooner it dawns upon all patriotic Zimbabweans that no level of political education and or orientation; and, no matter how intensely packaged the messages of enticement, it take a lot of work to convince and convert these members of the formerly amalgamated UANC-RF, now known by other daily changing opposition party names, to ZANU PF, or the revolutionary side.

They and their offsprings will always oppose anything patriotic, and will, therefore, never see anything good about ZANU PF, or anything to do with the development of the indigenous black race of this country no matter how hard the ruling party tries to appease and please them, simply because it is in their DNA, to oppose anything that emanated from the armed struggle.

Their cause is just to worship a whiteman, his re-ascendency to power, and whatever the whiteman states.

Throughout generations of these whiteman's sympathisers, and their relations, the blacks in this group, for whatever reason better known to themselves, have sworn to only pay allegiance to the white colonialist cause, inherited from their fathers and forefathers, who hero worshipped the colonialists from time immemorial.

And Nelson Chamisa and all his lieutenants now at the helm of the present day opposition party now known as CCC are all but just offsprings of those whiteman's bootlickers, who have and will always do everything and anything, to see to it that the colonialist's project succeeds.

Basically, because of their love of the whiteman and his anti-black race's emancipation project, we have seen those that have been at the helm of the numerous splinter MDC party formations and who took over the baton from Bishop Muzorewa, the "opposition godfather", going to the USA and Europe, to solicit for sanctions to be imposed against their very own country, so as to enable our former colonial enemies, to destroy its economy, in the belief that this will assist them to take over the country again.

All this assumption seems to aid to their warped thinking that this would quickly bring down the economy, and lead to the collapse of the people-centric revolution down to its knees (self-hatred), and therefore usher back their greatly desired white colonial rule.

Nelson Chamisa's father, Colonel Chamisa, was a highly decorated, and high profile Rhodesian army Selous Scout, who, together with other sellouts like Maurice Nyati, and others like him, committed serious atrocities, such as the Nyadzonya, Chimoyo, Mukushi massacres against the Zimbabwean people during the liberation war days.

After independence, the declared policy of "reconciliation", gave these Selous Scouts another chance to excel even better than those they had fought against and who had sacrificed so much for the emancipation of their people and country, in an independent people's army.

Despite the windfall of opportunities, they got after independence, these die-hard Rhodesians were not done yet, as they never repented.

To them, their sworn project to bring back colonial rule was not yet over.

It is then that that Rhodesian project, which identified and groomed Nelson Chamisa, as a source of its continuity, brought him into the lime light, to further advance it.

He, having been born within the system and identified as a possible suitable continuity leader much earlier on in his life, and now he and others like him, are just advancing the same aspirations of the Rhodesian project, for which his very own father under Smith and Muzorewa, had so diligently served, and was therefore, a vital part of.

A leopard never changes or loses its spots under whatever circumstances.

And, any progeny of the UANC-Rhodesia Front project, now or in the future, will, like a leopard, never lose its links with the colonial master. They will never be one with the people, despite all the rhetoric they daily shout on pavilions about being there to serve these same people.

Chamisa and all those like him in the opposition party will forever enjoy killing Zimbabwean people, by firstly destroying the country's economy through solicited sanctions.

He and all others like him were born and created to fight against the success of Zimbabwean people as imperialist and colonialist continuity agents.

No matter how hard, loud and seemingly logical patriots may try to enlighten colonial agents like Nelson Chamisa, who were born and bred to oppose African advancement and negritude, on the importance of patriotism, it will require more work for those voices of logic to be listened to.

It is, therefore, a clear fact, that all children born, bred, identified and groomed to advance the whiteman's cause will hardly join ZANU PF.

It is the directionless children, brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces of authentic revolutionaries, who, for whatever reasons best known to themselves, but above all due to mere greed, jealous, and scorn, who will join the opposition ranks, and over a period of time, also go back to re-join ZANU PF, when they see that the grass was never greener on the other side of the fence, as they would have previously thought.