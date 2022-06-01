Zimbabwe: President Headlines Miners Conference

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will be guest of honour at this year's annual conference of the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe to be held in Victoria Falls.

The conference runs from tomorrow to Saturday under the theme, "Consolidating growth drivers for the mining industry".

This recognises the growth in the mining sector.

Last year, the mining industry recorded a 3,4 percent growth, up from a contraction of 9 percent in 2020 when Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions cut output.

The Chamber of Mines says the conference is expected to help in shaping Government policy to promote growth in the mining sector in the medium to long-term, in line Vision 2030 targets.

Over 350 participants are expected to attend.

Addressing the media yesterday, Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Mr Isaac Kwesu said this year's mining conference comes when "there have been significant positive developments" in the industry that have seen the commissioning of new mines for gold, coal, and lithium.

"The mining conference is the prime event on the chamber and mining industry calendar. It brings together all key stakeholders in the industry including Government, the private sector, investors, suppliers, and labour to discuss pertinent issues in the mining industry," said Mr Kwesu.

Besides President Mnangagwa as guest of honour, the Government team at the conference is expected to include Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya. International speakers include Mr Charles Siwawa, the CEO of the Botswana Chamber of Mines.

Last year, the mining sector raked in US$5,3 billion, mostly as exports.