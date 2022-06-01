Zimbabwe: President Headlines Miners Conference

1 June 2022
The Herald (Harare)

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will be guest of honour at this year's annual conference of the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe to be held in Victoria Falls.

The conference runs from tomorrow to Saturday under the theme, "Consolidating growth drivers for the mining industry".

This recognises the growth in the mining sector.

Last year, the mining industry recorded a 3,4 percent growth, up from a contraction of 9 percent in 2020 when Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions cut output.

The Chamber of Mines says the conference is expected to help in shaping Government policy to promote growth in the mining sector in the medium to long-term, in line Vision 2030 targets.

Over 350 participants are expected to attend.

Addressing the media yesterday, Chamber of Mines chief executive officer Mr Isaac Kwesu said this year's mining conference comes when "there have been significant positive developments" in the industry that have seen the commissioning of new mines for gold, coal, and lithium.

"The mining conference is the prime event on the chamber and mining industry calendar. It brings together all key stakeholders in the industry including Government, the private sector, investors, suppliers, and labour to discuss pertinent issues in the mining industry," said Mr Kwesu.

Besides President Mnangagwa as guest of honour, the Government team at the conference is expected to include Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya. International speakers include Mr Charles Siwawa, the CEO of the Botswana Chamber of Mines.

Last year, the mining sector raked in US$5,3 billion, mostly as exports.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X