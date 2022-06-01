Zimbabwe: Kadewere Optimistic About Future

ZIMBABWE international forward, Tino Kadewere, says he is not scared of competition amid reports Arsenal striker Lacazette Alexandre might rejoin his French Ligue 1 football club Olympique Lyon.

The Warriors forward struggled with injuries, and indifferent form, in the just-ended French Ligue 1 season.

It was in sharp contrast to his debut season, in the league, in which he was one of the best forwards.

He was even named among the best three African players in the league.

However, he lost his guaranteed starting slot at Lyon, during the just-ended season, and struggled to make an impact, on the occasions he was thrown into the fray.

There were even reports Kadewere could be traded, during the off-season, but this will depend on the outcome of the meeting between his management team and his club.

However, should Alexandre move to Lyon, it means the Warriors forward will fall further down the pecking order of the club's strike-force.

Kadewere returned home on Sunday from Europe after a largely forgetful season.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old said his future will be decided soon after a meeting between his management team, including France-based agent Jihed Taniche, and the club.

In the meantime, the Warriors striker is enjoying some time off.

Yesterday, he left for South Africa with his entire family, including his mother, brothers, and their wives, and their kids.

The Kadewere clan's first stopover is South Africa and then they will complete their vacation in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to The Herald after landing at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday, Tino, together with his elder brother Prosper, spoke about his future.

"In Europe, there is always competition, wherever you go.

"So, I am not worried about that but more (on my future) is expected to come after the meeting with the club," said Tino.

Prosper Kadewere says his brother's future hinges on that meeting.

"The boy still has a contract with Lyon, and as a professional, we still respect that although there are few clubs showing interest.

"Myself and Jihed will have a meeting with the club and see what's best for both of us," said Prosper Kadewere.

The former Prince Edward School pupil, Tino, says he respects his contract with the French side, which is still running.

He still has two years on his contract with Lyon.

Tino added he was glad to be back home to recharge his batteries with his family.

"The season is one to quickly forget. Injuries affected me a lot this season.

"But, I am glad the family and fans back home have been giving me a lot of support."

English media reports claim Lacazette might re-join his former club Lyon this summer, since he is now a free agent.

And Kadewere's club president Jean-Michel has claimed that the club will make compromises to have the striker back on their books again. Lyon finished 8th with 61 points, four places behind Marshal Munetsi's Stade de Rennes.

Kadewere, who thrives on the wing or sometimes as a central striker, has reportedly attracted interest from some English sides.

Kadewere signed a four-and-a- half-year deal with Lyon in January 2020, at a time he was the leading scorer with 18 goals for Le Havre in French Ligue 2.

He was loaned back to Le Havre until the end of that season, where he eventually won the Ligue 2 Golden Boot with 20 goals.

The Warriors striker became the first Lyon player to come off the bench and score a brace in the derby when his side edged Saint Etienne last year.

However, his second season at Lyon has been a far cry from the 2020/2021 season in which the forward netted 10 goals in 33 appearances.

Kadewere has endured a difficult season under current coach Peter Bosz, having been a favourite of former coach Rudi Garcia.