Gambia: UTG Eyes First-Ever Forensic Entomology Lab

The University of The Gambia through its Department of Biology has been awarded a grant by the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) to establish a Forensic Entomology Laboratory at the University of The Gambia.

This was revealed at a recent public lecture held at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) Confab Center.

The research is to be conducted by Prof. Ado-Baba Ahmed (UTG Biology Department) in collaboration with Dr. Denise Maria Gemmellaro at the School of Natural Sciences, Kean University, New Jersey, USA.

Forensic entomology is the application of the study of insects to criminal investigations.

Prof. Ado-Baba Ahmed thus emphasised the need to establish networking and collaboration especially in academia.

Prof. Herbert Robinson, Vice Chancellor, University of The Gambia (UTG) explained that forensic entomology can only be driven by passion, while reassuring their commitment in carrying out the task.

"We are committed to scaling up research in this particular area in partnership with key stake holders and we are open in supporting the application of research to facilitate real world solutions particularly crime solving, because it has become a major problem in most African countries which needs to be addressed, and science and research is our key to solve real world crimes."

Dr Muhammed Lamin Sanyang, Directorate of Research and Consultancy, UTG said, research is the backbone of science and therefore students should equip themselves in research activities most especially on forensic science as research is moving away from just publication, but also to make changes.

"The goal of this project is to establish a dedicated forensic entomology laboratory to offer support during investigations, conduct and promote research and provide professional and academic training."

This laboratory is to represent the first step towards a stronger practice of forensic science in the country.