South Africa: SIU Welcomes Arrest of Mpumalanga Official and Businessman Over Ppe Corruption

press release

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomes the arrest of three individuals, including Mpumalanga Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) official over personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud and corruption amounting to R5.9 million.

Cogta Deputy Director Raymond Manzini, his brother Chris Manzini and director of Gatjeni Trading Moses Ndlovu were arrested by the Hawks in Mbombela on Monday, 30 May 2022. They appeared at the Mbombela Magistrate Court on charges of fraud and corruption. The trio were released on R15 000 bail each and the matter was remanded to 28 July 2022 for further investigation.

SIU investigation in the Cogta department revealed that Gatjeni Trading was solely requested to quote for the supply and delivery of PPE in March 2020. However, after the PPE contract was awarded, Ndlovu approached Chris Manzini to take over the purchase without the approval of the department.

SIU investigation further revealed that Chris Manzini, also approached his brother Raymond Manzini, who is a government official, to provide funding for the purchase and delivery of PPE. Raymond Manzini allegedly financed the purchase, in contravention of the provisions of Prevention and combatting of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004.

Gatjeni Trading handed an invoice to Raymond Manzini, the financial provider, for the Department to effect payment. Immediately after payment was received, a significant sum of money was transferred to Raymond Manzini's bank account.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU referred evidence pointing to the commission of a criminal offense to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action. The prosecution of the trio is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by State institutions and/or to prevent further losses.

