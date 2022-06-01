Zimbabwe: Local Energy Company Up for Dealing in Forex

1 June 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

A local solar energy company was Tuesday brought before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, answering to allegations of illegal trading of foreign currency.

the company is Soratek Engineering Private Limited which is being represented by its accounting officer, Chrispen Chisvo.

It is alleged that on January 21 2021, Soratek Engineering Private Limited connived with the Chief Executive Officer, Thomson Maeresera and Executive Officer Finance, Joice Gumbo, of Mberengwa Rural District Council to trade US$12 416.

The company bought the money from the black market in Harare and transferred it to ZW$1, 4 million.

The money was therefore transferred from the company's Steward Bank account into Mberengwa Rural District Agribank's account.

On a different matter, one Lee Munyaradzi also appeared in court answering to the same charges.

It is alleged that on that same date, Munyaradzi traded US$653 with Maesera and Gumbo.

He had bought the money from the black market.

The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission made investigations, which led to the arrest of the local energy company and Munyaradzi on the basis that they are not registered foreign currency dealers.

Anesu Chirenje represented the State.

