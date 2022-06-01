Tanzania: Govt Wants All Upcountry Buses to Use Magufuli Terminal

Minister of State in the President's Office (PO-RALG) Innocent Bashungwa has issues a seven-days ultimatum to all buses to drop and pick up passengers at the Dar es Salaam's Magufuli bus terminal.

He made the declaration on Monday in Dar es Salaam while instructing the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Kamala to meet with the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA), The Tanzania Bus Owners Association (TABOA) and set an order for all buses to enter into the stand.

"I am aware that the Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla has already received the challenge of buses not entering into the Magufuli bus stand. The government invested 50bn/- to construct this stand, therefore, we will not tolerate people who violate governemnt instructions," the minister said.

In addition, he gave 14 days to the Director of Ubungo Council, Finance Committee and the management of the Magufuli Bus stand to review and submit a proposal of challenges at the station. Some tenants had complain about the high rent changes currently pegged at 40/- per square meter.

Also, the minister directed authorities to remove all useless buses that are as many as 40 cars to allow parking space for working buses.