Tanzania: Herorat Magawa Remains to Be Returned 'Home'

Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) intends to return the remains of a Tanzanian giant pouched rat 'Magawa' who died and buried in Cambodia in January this year.

Magawa died at the age of seven after giving up his life for the purpose of saving people's lives through its talent that involved detecting landmines.

SUA Vice Chancellor, Prof Raphael Chibunda said that the aim of returning the remains is for preserving them at the National Museum, recognising his contribution and great honor to the country.

"We have already started talks with the government for the purpose of returning the remains of 'Magawa' and so far the discussions are going on well" said the Vice Chancellor, Professor Chibunda

The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) in the United Kingdom awarded him with a PDSA Golden Medal in September 2020 for his life-saving work in Cambodia, making him the first rat to receive a PDSA award.

Magawa has discovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance, making him the charity's most successful HeroRAT.

During his career he has helped clear over 141,000 square metres of land (the equivalent of twenty football pitches), making it safe for local people.

Magawa is an African giant pouched rat (Cricetomys ansorgei) that was born in Tanzania at Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) in November 2013. Every discovery he made reduced the risk of injury or death for the people of Cambodia