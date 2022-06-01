Tanzania: Mchengerwa Meet Serengeti Girls

THE Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Mohamed Mchengerwa has urged the National U-17 Women's team, "Serengeti Girls," to take the return leg with Cameroon seriously as they have the golden opportunity to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Serengeti girls will meet Cameroon early next month in Zanzibar, and if the team wins, they will book a ticket to the World Cup finals in India.

In the coming match, Serengeti Girls will enter pitch with heads up after an impressive 4-1 victory over Cameroon in the first leg of the qualifiers.

Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Mohamed Mchengerwa said this yesterday after visiting the players in their training camp in Zanzibar, preparing for their final World Cup qualifier to be held in India.

"We do not have any message to tell Tanzanians other than the victory you will get in the final rematch against Cameroon on May 5," said Mchengerwa.

Mchengerwa said that the good conduct of our girls' team had given us the reason to take our nation to the world football tournament.

He also asked the players to maintain the excellent discipline they showed throughout the camp and during their games.

"I believe that good discipline is the biggest secret to our success because you can be talented, but you can't achieve your goals if you don't have discipline," said the guard.

Moreover, the minister grabbed the opportunity to applaud President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her tireless efforts to brand the country worldwide through the newly produced Royal Tour Film, aired before the UEFA finals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Entertainment Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the visit, Mchengerwa, accompanied by his Deputy Minister, Pauline Gekul, some ministry officials and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), spoke to the players immediately after visiting the camp in Zanzibar.

Three teams in the finals will represent Africa, and so far, Tanzania has placed a foot on the Indian border with a big win.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Coach of the Tanzania Mainland National Women's Team, Hilda Masanche, speaking after a training session camp at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba, said she is preparing for the CECAFA Women's Championship that will be held in Uganda in June.

Masanche said the players' morale is high since they arrived there yesterday, which is the fourth day the players have been training to prepare for the CECAFA tournament.