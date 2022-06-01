Nigeria: Lagos APC Guber Aspirant Pledges Support for Sanwo-Olu

Mr Mustapha said he will support Mr Sanwo-Olu.

AbdulAhmed Mustapha, one of the two governorship aspirants disqualified by the All Progressives Congress

(APC) in the primary election, has pledged support for the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor polled 1,170 votes to emerge as the winner of the primaries held at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Onikan, Lagos.

Mr Mustapha and his counterpart, Wale Oluwo, were disqualified in the May 26 governorship primaries.

He made the statement at a press conference on Tuesday, the state's Chief Press Secretary, Gbenga Akosile, said on his Twitter handle.

In a 16 seconds video posted by Mr Akosile, the former aspirant said he will support Mr Sanwo-Olu.

"... aspiration of the party, to support the nominee of the party and we will work to make sure that not just in Lagos but also at the federal level so that our leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will become the next president of Nigeria," he said.

Mr Mustapha had detailed how he was prevented from accessing the venue where the election was held.

But the chairman of the Lagos APC primary electoral committee, Ahmed Yuguda, said only the governor was cleared to participate in the primary.

Mr Mustapha had also asked the national working committee (NWC) of the party to nullify the primary election.

He described his disqualification and exclusion from the election as illegal.