Malawi: Chakwera Appoints Colleen Zamba As New SPC

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Colleen Zamba as new Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet replacing Zangazanga Chikhosi who has been reassigned for other duties.

Addressing the press conference, Chakwera said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Prior to the appointment, Chakwera tackled a number of measures aimed at restoring the economy.

But who is Ms. Zamba. Madam Ms Colleen Zamba is currently the Head of Presidential Delivery Unit and Chief Advisor to the President on SDGs and International Affairs since April this year.

For the past twelve years she has been Economic Advisor in UNDP with six years in Nigeria Country Office, four years Zambia Country Office and past one year covering Swaziland and Lesotho Country Offices.

Prior to UNDP, Zamba a macro-economist, career technocrat has nineteen years managerial and professional experience in development policy rising to Permanent Secretary where she had served as Principal Secretary in Ministries of Finance responsible for economic affairs, debt and aid where she led the exceptional negotiation of HIPIC decision point for Malawi; Trade and Industry; Comptroller Statutory Corporations and Special Assistant in Governor's Office, Reserve Bank of Malawi.

She was Secretary for the Cabinet Committee on the Economy for six years when Democratic Malawi was born and She worked with the VVIPs including the President.

At that time, she was also in charge of Monitoring of the Malawi Economic Programme.

Madam Zamba has acquired a wide range of experience in doing business at national and international levels, economic, trade, and debt and Aid, dealing with development partners, Government decision and Policy Makers and politicians (Cabinet).

Ms Zamba holds formal qualification in macroeconomics, (MPhil Economic Planning), development policy (Post Graduate Diploma in Development Policy) obtained at University of Glasgow where she was awarded best student of the year 1989 and a Bachelor's degree in Social Science (Economics) obtained at the University of Malawi.