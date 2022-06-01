Zimbabweans Turn to Memes and Jokes as Covid Mental Health Burden Bites

Zimbabweans are no strangers to using humour as a coping mechanism. For instance, during funerals, a close family friend (masahwira) lightens up the sombre atmosphere by sharing jokes about the deceased. Humour is also a form of escape for the oppressed and dejected - and a subversive means to comment on the country’s many crises.

The latest example of seeking the light side in dark times is a hashtag that’s gone viral in Zimbabwe on platforms like Twitter and Facebook: #DiraRizare shaa (fill up the cup mate). One post using this hashtag reads “I earn in Zimbabwean dollar (RTGS) and yet I must pay for fuel, rentals, and groceries in USD! Haa” The hashtag is accompanied by a picture of a teary-eyed cat to illustrate how the dire economic situation is reducing many to tears.

But beneath the jokes and the laughter, people’s mental health is taking serious strain. The economic crisis of the past two decades has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Many people lived in fear of contracting the deadly disease and dying alone. As of 15 May 2022, 249 262 positive cases were recorded, while 5483 people succumbed to this novel virus. Many lost their jobs or sources of income. Many people lost their loved ones to Covid and had to grieve on their own without the usual societal support to lighten the bereavement. People have turned to different coping mechanisms; some are positive, but others are harmful – alcohol, illegal drugs and internalising stress, which can lead to depression and anxiety disorders.

Take Tendai John Tsodzai (38) and Takesure Sibanda (42) of Harare. The duo was gainfully employed as mahwindi (touts) before the pandemic. Even though Zimbabwe’s situation was dire, they still could afford to feed their families daily. The transport system was particularly affected by the national lockdowns: the two lost their jobs. They cannot pay for food, clothes or cover their children’s school fees. They feel especially unhappy as men, since society expects them to provide for their families. And the situation isn’t likely to improve any time soon: the latest figures put month on month inflation at 15.5% while annual inflation is at 96.4%.

Tsodzai and Sibanda are trying to remain upbeat. They’ve taken comfort from internet memes and jokes. “We sit here on these bridges every morning and share few jokes to get us through the day, otherwise we die of stress and depression,” Tsodzai told Afrasid. According to Sibanda, jokes that circulate on WhatsApp have been a source of relief for many in Harare’s townships: “We actually look for data bundles to go on WhatsApp to discuss and laugh at our challenges. This has been our outlet, and for me the comedy has been helpful otherwise I will be clinically depressed.”

But for every person who’s managed to navigate their despair using humour, there are many more who are struggling. According to 2020 statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, there has been an increase in the number of people seeking medical care in psychiatric units across the country. Dr Anesu Chinoperekwei is a psychiatrist in Harare. She says that mental health care took a knock during the height of the pandemic as the country and the world’s focus shifted to fighting Covid. “Most of the patients who were diagnosed pre-Covid regressed in terms of their mental health. There has also been an increase in incidents or new case of mental health issues or challenges which stemmed from the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“Remember the COVID 19 pandemic left many people unemployed, made many people redundant and that carried with it a lot of financial stress as well as distress socially in terms of managing the households providing for families and that has resulted in depression, substance abuse as well as gender-based violence in families and community.”

Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare is a major referral hospital in and has seen a surge in the number of patients committed to its psychiatric unit. The unit’s Matron, Nelson Makore, identified “depression or mood disorder, substance misuse disorders, schizophrenia and mania” as some of the conditions patients were living with.

Makore said: “The challenges of life such as economic hardships, loss of jobs, and lack of societal acceptability are some of the causes driving the mental health cases in Zimbabwe. Substance and drug abuse are also a common cause of mental health challenges.”

Such abuse often results from people turning to illegal drugs and alcohol to deal with their daily challenges, Makore said.

Men, traditionally seen as the “stronger sex” are not immune, as Tsodzai and Sibanda make clear.

“Nothing hurts more than failing to provide for one’s family. Our society puts pressure on us men and at times we fail to handle that, pressure leading to mental health challenges such as depression,” said Sibanda.

And Dr Chinoperekwei cautions that not only unemployed people are struggling in the current climate. A significant number of employed are “functional” but struggling with mental health issues.

“There has been an increase in awareness of mental health issues even in the workplace. Salaries are meagre thereby increasing pressure on the employee. We are seeing a lot of walk-in patients from the corporate sector. A lot of employees are coming forth with mental health illnesses. The employees will function but not at their best. This category of people usually (has) illnesses such as anxiety, panic disorders, social phobias among others,” said Chinoperekwei.

So, can humour help? Makore says yes: “Humour, laughter and sharing of jokes helps in the relaxation of the mind and can act as a diversional therapy.”

“Good interpersonal relationships among patients, friends and relatives helps speed up recovery,” said Makore.

Chinoperekwei concurs: “Yes there is a place (for) humour and laughter in managing mental health and the source of the jokes can be from media, internet, people we socialise with, and it helps to lighten the burdens.”

About the Author

Davison Kaiyo is a journalist based in Harare, Zimbabwe. He holds MSc in Journalism and Media Studies from the Midlands State University (MSU). He has experience spanning 10 years in media and journalism industry.