Malawi: Farmers Benefiting From Aswap

1 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Reports have shown that many farmers in the country are benefiting from the Agricultural Sector Wide Approach (ASWAp).

ASWAp ensures that farmers are cultivating disease resistant varieties of crops and that they are using modern farming methods to maximise their profits.

ASWAp II has reached up to 230 thousand farmers and their harvest has increased by 20%.

Project Coordinator for ASWAp II, Henry Msatilomo, told the local media that he was happy that ASWAp II was achieving its objectives.

"Our primary objective is to ensure harvest increase by 20%. I am happy to report that this is being achieved in crops like maize, bananas, soya, groundnuts and many other legumes," he explained.

A banana farmer, Daud Maulana, is a beneficiary from ASWAp II and he says he is making more profits.

"I am making more profits after being trained under this project. I have built a decent house and there is more that is coming," he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture has also managed to upgrade some roads in the country under ASWAp to see to it that farmers do not have problems when transporting their produce to various markets.

ASWAp II is being funded by the European Union (EU), Flanders, Irish Aid and the Norwegian Government through the World Bank.

