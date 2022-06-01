Malawi: Govt Institutionalizing Monitoring and Evaluation Systems to Provide Integrated M & E Services

The Department of Economic Planning and Development (EP&D) in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has disclosed that it is working towards institutionalizing government-wide monitoring and evaluation systems as well as creating a Harmonized National Management Information System.

EP&D Principal Secretary Patrick Zimpita said this would help the government to provide an integrated, encompassing framework of monitoring and evaluation principles, practices and standards for use in all government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Zimpita was speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday when he closed a workshop for the Harmonised National Management Information System Scoping Exercise.

He said the harmonized national management information system, which will assist in strengthening monitoring and evaluation, data and ICT functions and capacities within MDAs for policymakers to make evidence-based decisions.

"Government is ready to spearhead the development and implementation of this system and this will allow us to track progress and timely provision of feedback on the performance of the strategic outcomes as indicated in national development strategies such as Malawi 2063, Sustainable Development Goals, African Union Agenda 2063, and the SADC Regional Strategic Indicative Development Plan," said Zimpita.

The PS added that the initiative supports the urgent need to strengthen the culture of monitoring and evaluation in MDAs in ensuring that policy decisions are evidence-based.

United National Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative and Co-Chairperson of UN Data Group, Young Hong, observed that Malawi is facing multiple challenges to develop the country because of the lack of data.

Hong said Malawi needs to consolidate its data for effective decision-making processes.