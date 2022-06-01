Nigeria: Okada Ban - Lagos Advises Schools On Security

The governor said commercial motorcycle operators have since constituted a menace in the state, even as he cited security reports to back the position.

As the enforcement of ban on commercial motorcycles across six local government areas of the state commences on Wednesday (today), the Lagos State Government has advised schools below tertiary level to be security conscious.

In a statement on Tuesday, the director-general of the Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) at the state's ministry of education, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said the schools should "ensure compliance with the Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy of the state as prescribed."

"In furtherance with the State Government's Emergency Guidance for Public and Private Schools, schools should be proactive by preparing to address various safety and child protection issues that may arise," the statement reads in part.

She reiterated that the Lagos State Police have assured the public that all necessary human, material and operational resources have been deployed across the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The director-general also advised school authorities, parents and guardians to contact appropriate emergency services and also lodge complaints on the agency's website should the need arise for such.

The Okada ban

In May, Mr Sanwo-Olu imposed a fresh ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as 'okada' from operating in six local government areas: Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, and Surulere.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the ban, the police in Lagos deployed officers to different parts of the state to prevent the breakdown of law and order due to a viral Whatsapp message of a planned protest by the riders.

The Lagos State Task Force also seized more than 200 motorcycles in Lekki before the deadline.

The latest ban comes more than two years after the government enforced a ban on the operation of motorcycles and tricycles across the state.

The government had explained that the relaxation of the law was not unconnected with the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on global economies and how many Nigerian families have since continued to struggle to survive even after the lockdown was lifted.

The governor, however, said commercial motorcycle operators have since constituted a menace in the state, even as he cited security reports to back the position.