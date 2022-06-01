Nigeria: Citizenship - Fresh Suit Seeks Atiku's Disqualification

A constitutional lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, has filed a fresh suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja challenging Atiku Abubakar's eligibility to contest the 2023 presidential election.

In the originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/751/2022, and filed on Tuesday, the lawyer alleged that Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), was not constitutionally qualified to participate in the presidential contest on the grounds of citizenship.

He said by the combined provisions of Sections 1(1) & (2), 25 and 131(a) of the Nigerian Constitution, Atiku "cannot contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, him not being a Nigerian by birth."

He said Atiku was born on the 25th of November, 1946 at Jada, at the time in Northern Cameroon, adding that it was by the plebiscite of 1961 that the town of Jada was incorporated into Nigeria.

He requested the court to stop the PDP and the Independent Electoral Commission from allowing Atiku to emerge as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

No date has been fixed for the hearing.