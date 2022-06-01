Nigeria: Illegal Diesel Refinery Uncovered in Lagos, 19 Suspects Arrested

Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC, on Monday in Lagos raided an illegal oil storage site where Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel is refined.

The site which is located in the highbrow area of Ikeja is along Kudirat Abiola Way in Oregun.

The NSCDC squad stormed the area around noon and arrested 19 suspects and recovered 81 trucks, 12 pumping machines, N4m cash and other items.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Abolurin Oluwaseun Olumide, said the operation was conducted in line with the vision of the NSCDC Commandant General, which was targeted at eradicating illegal dealings in petroleum products and all forms of economic sabotage.