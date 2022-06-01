Nigeria: Why We're Clamping Down On Unregistered Cars, Bikes - Ogun CP

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Lanre Bankole, yesterday, ordered a clamp down on unregistered vehicles and motorcycles over rising crime in the state.

To this end, the CP warned the general public that driving of unregistered cars or motorcycles in any part of the state would no longer be tolerated.

The spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

According to him, the command has noticed that most crimes in the state, especially, cult-related ones, are being done through the use of unregistered cars and motorcycles.