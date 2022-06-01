Nigeria: Why We're Clamping Down On Unregistered Cars, Bikes - Ogun CP

1 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Lanre Bankole, yesterday, ordered a clamp down on unregistered vehicles and motorcycles over rising crime in the state.

To this end, the CP warned the general public that driving of unregistered cars or motorcycles in any part of the state would no longer be tolerated.

The spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

According to him, the command has noticed that most crimes in the state, especially, cult-related ones, are being done through the use of unregistered cars and motorcycles.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X