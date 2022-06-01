Liberia: National HAJJ 2022 Committee Chairman Announces Registration and Process of Muslims' Visit to Mecca 2022

Monrovia — The National HAJJ Committee of Liberia-2022 (NHCL), on Monday in keeping with precedence by the Government of Liberia has announced the commencement of its registration of pilgrims for Mecca 2022.

The Hajj or pilgrimage is a five-day religious visit to Mecca and nearby holy sites in Saudi Arabia where all Muslims who are physically and financially able go at least once in their lives.

According to the committee chairman Cllr. Losene F. Bitty, the official cost of this year's HAJJ (Pilgrimage) finally stands at Six Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars ($6,500.00 USD) per traveler in other to ensure proper coordination, rules, and orders.

He said all Hajj Agencies within the Republic of Liberia wanting to acquire accreditation should contact the office of the Secretary General of the Committee for accreditation by the National Hajj Committee of Liberia - 2022 to undertake and meet the following requirements:

"Deposit an amount of US$200 to the Account of the National Hajj Committee of Liberia 2022 at the International Bank (IB), between 11 & 12 Streets Sinkor, Monrovia, and as well deposit all payments of travellers under their control in a timely manner as time is of the essence, and to avoid delay.

"Agencies should individualize travellers' registrations in terms of payment in our account with the number (0012181132033102) and submit all such payments within 24 hours for onward inclusion into the general official list.

"Ensure that your Agency is free from all kinds of bad or illegal financial history in Liberia and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pilgrims will be enrolled on a "First Come First Serve Basis" and as per the official listing of the NHCL which will be generated in accordance with the banking records of IB pursuance with best practice.

He further said those wanting to go are also encouraged to undertake their HAJJ related payments by depositing all money either directly into the account of the NCHL or through a fully accredited agency and copy of the Bank deposit slip (s) should immediately be taken to NHCL through its secretariat for registration and efficient recording system to enhance transparency and accountability to the Hajj processes of Liberia.

"It is imperative to note that all persons of interest should disseminate the information to all pilgrims that there will be straight adherence that all Pilgrims should be within the age range of 18 -65 years and must comply with the wearing of masks and their attending protocols in every gathering both in Liberia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he said.

He said all accredited Hajj Agencies must display their accreditations to pilgrims desirous of performing Hajj this year which should be signed and stamped by the Chairman of the National Hajj Committee of Liberia 2022 in Cllr. Losene F. Bitty.

"Anyone dealing with any agency or institution that is not duly accredited by NHCL will be doing so at his or her peril as such persons will not make any claim against the NHCL in case of an eventuality," he added.

Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf, for his part, used the moment to extend President Weah support to the committee and as well encourage citizens of the Muslims community who have an interest to partake in the hajj should go-ahead in accordance with the committee rules and regulations.