Liberia: Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas, Paynesville City Corporation Launch Solid Waste Management Project

Paynesville — In an effort to address the menace of improper waste disposal, the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) and the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) has launched a Solid Waste Management Project in the City of Paynesville.

The project is funded by the Liberian Diaspora Initiative Fund (LDIF), which focuses on health, education, technology and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, May 28, the president of ULAA, Shiwoh Kamara said members of his institution has embarked on a journey that will make meaningful impact on the growth and development of the Country.

Mr. Kamara said the partnership with the PCC is unique as ULAA does not have the capacity to implement project in Liberia by itself.

The organization has provided a grant of US$2664 for the implementation of the first phase of the project which targets drainages within Paynesville.

The second phase will last for 12 months in which ULAA will sponsor five PCC's tricycles by providing fuel for the tricycles and compensation for the workers on those tricycles.

"Members of ULAA are overwhelmingly excited to give back to their country of birth. They have embarked on a journey that will make meaningful impact on the growth and development of Liberia, Mr. Kamara said."

"ULAA would have sat down and criticize Paynesville or the Government but we want to get our hands dirty; work with our people in making our country better."

The ULAA president urged Liberians not leave everything with the PCC or the government of Liberia but should take personal responsibility by not putting garbage in the drainages or on the streets.

"If you put garbage in the drainages it will affects you and you will have flooding. We, as a people must be able to clean our own local communities. In doing that our lives will be long, we will not get sick."

The ULAA president also called on well-meaning Liberians to join the effort by sponsoring meaningful projects which are impacting the lives of Liberians and the development of Liberia.

Also speaking, the communications director of the PCC, Jeremiah Diggen lauded ULAA for the collaboration, terming it as timely.

Diggen pointed out that maintaining a proper solid waste management system is a challenge for municipal authorities in the country.

He noted that "Positive criticisms are good in pushing individuals or institutions to a higher standard. But, habitual criticism without any recommendation is dangerous. Disappointingly, this has taking over Liberia's democracy."

He lauded ULAA for making a move aimed at changing the narrative.

Meanwhile, Diggen has stressed the need for community dwellers to protect their surroundings by doing away with unlawful acts that have the propensity to cause erosion and flood in the communities.

He expressed optimism that communities selected to form part of the project will ensure that the environment is clean at all times.

The PCC Communications' Director also cautioned Liberians to desist from sending disadvantaged youths to dispose their waste; something he said is causing more harm to the city.

Diggen added that the project commences from central Red-Light to the Japanese Freeway; formally the Somalia Drive.