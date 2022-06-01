Egypt: Oil Min - Decarbonization Day to Be Organized At COP27 #AfricaClimateCrisis

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq el Molla said on Tuesday 31/5/2022 that Decarbonization Day would be organized on the sidelines of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) scheduled to be held in November in Sharm El Sheikh City.

In statements to MENA on the fringe of the "Green Industry... The Way to Cop27" session at the "Egypt Can with Industry" conference, Molla revealed that the UN climate change conference would witness launching an African initiative on how to make the best use of the continent's natural wealth during transition to clean energy.

The petroleum minister asserted that Egypt's hosting of the COP27 comes a result of the recent great efforts made by the country in reducing carbon emissions and its commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

He explained that Egypt would speak on behalf of African countries at the COP27 to present the challenges facing environment conservation.

Molla stated that Egypt seeks to increase the ratio of the renewable energy's contribution to generating electricity to reach 42% by 2035.

He also highlighted the State's strategy for expanding reliance on the green hydrogen as a clean fuel, especially in light of the world's tendency towards renewable energy.

Molla concluded that Egypt succeeded in signing cooperation protocols with several foreign countries to produce and market green hydrogen.