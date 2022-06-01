Egypt: PM Says Govt Working On New Plan of Contributions By Climate Change Council

31 May 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian government is working on a national contribution plan that the National Council for Climate Change is to adopt as Cairo launched The National Strategy for Climate Change 2050 as part of preparations for the COP27 summit, which is set to be held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh in November.

A website has already been launched for COP27, Moustafa Madbouly said during a meeting Monday night to review the proposed plan of contributions.

The meeting was attended by Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad, who talked about aggravating development challenges as a result of the negative impact of climate change.

She also touched upon repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic for the Egyptian economy, noting those should also be addressed.

However, Egypt is still able to introduce a wide range of climate policies and projects as part of the proposed plan, Fouad said.

The plan reflects Egypt's ambitious contribution to international efforts despite its little responsibility where the greenhouse gas emissions are concerned, she noted.

The minister also tackled the adaptation process, with focus on the files of water resources and irrigation, agriculture, urban development and tourism.

The updated plan of contributions is as good as a pledge by Egypt to take measures regarding climate change until 2030, Fouad added.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

