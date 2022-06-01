Africa: What to Expect At Stockholm+50 This Week

press release

Stockholm+50 begins this week, bringing leaders and representatives from governments, businesses, international organizations, civil society and youth together in the Swedish capital.

Held on 2 and 3 June, the meeting aims to drive action toward a healthy planet for the prosperity of all and will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment. Held in Stockholm in 1972, the Conference placed environmental action at the forefront of the global agenda and started a dialogue between industrialized and developing countries on the links between the environment, economic growth and human well-being.

"In Stockholm we need bold actions," said UNEP Executive Director Inger Anderson. "We have to recommend some basic transformations in energy systems, food systems, and how our cities operate. And, of course, in financial systems. So that together we can reach for that long term sustainability and so that the spirit of Stockholm can come together in what we know right now is a divided world - we have only One Earth."

Amid the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste, the meeting will feature four plenary sessions to give leaders the opportunity to outline the bold and urgent action needed to safeguard planetary health and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Shifting to net-zero emissions, restructuring the food system to prevent loss and waste and recalibrating financial systems to prioritize environmental health are just some of the many priorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sustainable Development Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three leadership dialogues will also shape the outcome of the meeting by generating concrete recommendations for action among all stakeholders. Experts from around the world representing all stakeholders - including women, youth, older persons, persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and local communities - will engage in debate and discussion around the following themes:

Reflecting on the urgent need for actions to achieve a healthy planet and prosperity of all

Achieving a sustainable and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

Accelerating the implementation of the environmental dimension of Sustainable Development in the context of the Decade of Action

Hundreds of side events, associated events and webinars - including many held ahead of and after the meeting - will address relevant themes of Stockholm+50 and further expand the scope of the conversation.

Ultimately, the meeting aims to highlight how governments and other stakeholders can mobilize the global community to ensure a healthy planet for the prosperity of all. The meeting will be held ahead of World Environment Day 2022 on 5 June, which Stockholm will also host.