Nigeria/Sierra Leone: NFF Reveals Date for Nigeria V Sierra Leone Clash in Abuja

1 June 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have confirmed Thursday June 9 2022 as the dates of 2023 AFCON qualifiers clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

The match has been scheduled to kick-off at 5pm as both nations commence their journey to the 2023 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, set to be held in the Ivory Coast.

Already, newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro is already under pressure to hit the ground running and convince Nigerian football fans of his abilities.

The Eagles were defeated 2-1 by Mexico inside the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the early hours of Sunday, and Head coach Jose Peseiro has admitted that the Super Eagles played terribly in the first half of their friendly match because of a fault in the team's set-up.

Nigeria will face Ecuador in the second of two friendly matches in the United States before returning to Nigeria to host Sierra Leone and later Mauritius in June. Peseiro is the first Super Eagles coach in almost three decades to lose his first game in charge.

