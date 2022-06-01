Tunisia: Ennahdha's 'Secret Apparatus' Case - 'Defendants On Run and Their Whereabouts Unknown' (Defence Group)

1 June 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The defence group of martyrs Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi said that some of the defendants in the so-called Ennahdha "secret apparatus" case, including Ridha Barouni and Mustapha Khedher, are on the run and their whereabouts unknown.

The latter two are subject to a travel ban issued last February, said the defence group at a press conference on Wednesday.

Member of the defence group Imen Gzara indicated that 34 defendants in the case are currently under a travel ban, including Ennahdha President Rached Ghannouchi.

