Kenya: Madaraka Day Cost Sh70 Million - Kibicho

Nairobi — This year's 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations expenditure cost Kenyan taxpayers Sh70 million.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV ahead of the main event, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the figure is on the lower side because no infrastructural development was being put up.

"On this event it's more of paying allowances to those who will come to sing, paying for a bit of sprucing roughly it will be between 60 to 70 million shillings," Kibicho said.

The fete which will serve as President Uhuru Kenyatta's last national celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens was expected to be graced by at least 30,000 people.

"It is not an invite only and therefore each and every Kenyan is most welcome to come and celebrate. The park has a 30,000 sitting capacity and therefore I am confident that it will accommodate all those who would love to be at the venue," Kibicho said.

Kibicho said the military will take the centre stage in this year's Madaraka Day with a lot of showcasing of what the military does best as they say goodbye to their Commander in Chief President Kenyatta.

"There will be a lot of showcasing of military wear, hardware of the military something that does not happen but it will because they will have to say goodbye to their commander in chief but we will also have the usual cultural display and a lot of happiness in our brand-new grounds that will also be used to host such events in the future," Kibicho said.

Madaraka Day was done in style with a small event held at statehouse ahead of the main event at the Uhuru Gardens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Marking the final celebration for President Kenyatta regime, the head of state was accompanied by all cabinet secretaries in his government, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and senior staff at Statehouse.

Deputy President William Ruto was however not present in Statehouse which was nothing unprecedented as the two leaders have not been reading from the same script.

All the leaders were donned in a yellow sash in the small fete that was opened with prayers by the Attorney General.

"This one looks different from the ones am used to, but I want to say thank you. We will look forward for all of us having a great day. It will be my last Madaraka as president," President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta stated that he is confident that in the last 10 year as the first in command has propelled the nation to a great transformation which he says has been enabled by his cabinet team.

"Am confident we have laid a firm foundation for those who shall come after to continue and to build a bigger brighter and more prosperous Kenya," he said.

The Head of State thanked the electorates for giving him two terms in power since he got in power in 2013 under the Jubilee Party.

"Yangu ni kusema asante sana kwa kazi na mungu azidi kuwabariki na kubariki Kenya. (Mine is to say thank you for giving me this work and may God continue to bless you and bless Kenya),"stated President Kenyatta.