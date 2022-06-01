Nigeria: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting

1 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari is on a state visit to Spain.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, a professor, are attending the council meeting.

Ministers at the meeting are those of Education, Adamu Adamu, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Labour, Chris Ngige, Police Affairs, Muhammadu Dingyadi and Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

Others ministers present at the meeting are those of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk; Health, Osagie Ehanire; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and his counterparts in Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; and Labour, Festus Keyamo, are also at the meeting.

At the last meeting on May 18, FEC approved N169.7billion for the reconstruction of four roads under the tax credit scheme.

