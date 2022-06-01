Gambia: Abdullah Aid Gives Foodstuffs, Sewing Machines Worth D355, 000 to Gadhoh

Abdullah Aid, a charity organization in partnership with Fit Fund, a UK-based organization last Wednesday donated food items and sewing machines valued at D355, 000 to The Gambia Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (GADHOH).

The food items include, 25kg bags of rice, bags of onion, cooking oil, dates, tins of milk, packets of tea, sewing machines among others. The gesture is meant to assist the differently-able people have food security as well as arm them with the necessary skills.

Presenting the items, Mohammed Adil Jeewa, head of admin for Abdullah Aid- The Gambia, said the humanitarian gesture is meant to support the Deaf and Hard of Hearing by providing them with food.

"The sewing machines will also enable them to have life skills to earn decent living. This will help them to be financially independent." he said.

He thus called on differently-able people to go the school in order to be equipped with the needed skills and knowledge.

Isatou Sanyang, head of GADHOH commended the donors for their foresight, saying food items and machines would go alone away in helping the beneficiaries.

"We are also happy to receive the sewing machines. These machines would enable our members to get the necessary skills," she said.

She, however, called on all deaf and hard of hearing people to join the association and equip themselves with skills. This, she believes, would no doubt improve their livelihoods.

Naeem Husien, head of delegation of Fit Fun Club, the UK-based organisation partnering with Abdullah Aid, said his organisation aims to support the needy.

"Fit Fun Club that came to The Gambia for the first time and is committed to helping Gambians in various areas includes education, health, orphans and others."

Abie Jammy, a beneficiary while expressing delight with the gesture, acknowledged that the gesture would greatly help them to acquire skills as well as ensure food security.