Gambia: Brikama Utd Clutch 2nd Spot in 1st Tier After Triumph Over Gpa

1 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United on Monday clutched second-place in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League after their slender 1-0 victory over The Gambia Ports Authority in their week-21 clash played at the Real de Banjul Football Field.

The Sateyba boys were sitting third-place on the country's Elite League table with 34 points before locking horns with The Gambia Ports Authority.

Brikama United needed a victory against The Gambia Ports Authority to clasp second-place on the First Division League table after Real de Banjul slipped to Team Rihno.

The Sateyba boys scored one goal in the match without The Gambia Ports Authority reacting to secure second-place on the country's Premier League table with 37 points.

The Gambia Ports Authority dropped to 13th place on the First Division League table with 25 points after slipping to Brikama United.

The ferry boys will affray to win their next league match to convalesce in the country's Elite League.

