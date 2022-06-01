Gambia: Barrister Explains Jammeh Cannot Be Tried At the Hague

1 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)

A legal expert has told The Point that ex-president Yahya Jammeh cannot be tried at The Hague which commenced operations in 2002 in contrast to the TRRC that investigated from 1994 to 2017.

"The Hague cannot look at what happened between 1994 and 2002. If the trial cannot be done in The Gambia for security reasons, The Gambia government with assistance from AU can designate another country for the trial - like what was done with late ex-president of Chad, Hussein Habre, whose case was tried in Dakar, Senegal.

