Kenya: Horn of Africa Gateway Road to Be Completed in Four Phase

Nairobi — The Horn of Africa gateway road set to benefit from four counties in the northern parts of Kenya will be completed in four phases.

The project includes the tarmacking of the 748-km Isiolo-Wajir-Mandera road, which is set to officially start in June having delayed with five months as it was set to start in January.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) will be the facilitating partner and will oversee the construction and completion of the project deemed a major game changer in the North Eastern Region.

The whole project will be implemented in four packages with the first being the Isiolo - Kulamawe - Modogashe.

This will involve groundbreaking for the construction of the first two segment of the road (Isiolo-Kula Mawe-Kula Mawe- Madogashe), a distance of about 200kms.

Then the second package will be the Modogashe - Samatar - Wajir road project.The third phase will be the Wajir - Tarbaj - Kutulo - Elwak. With the final phase will be the Elwak - Rhamu - Mandera which will mark the conclusion

Experts have said the funding for the other segments has already been secured, saying that the entire road from Isiolo to Mandera is to be complete latest by 2028.

The road will improve movement of people and goods as well as enhance connectivity and access to social services for over 3 million people living in the North Eastern region along the Isiolo - Mandera regional road corridor.

The resultant impact expected from this project among many is, permanent mitigation to fibre connectivity challenges that the region faces, as the project entails laying down of fibre optic along the road.

Once complete, the 750km road will be done to bitumen standard that is going to connect Kenya-Somalia-Ethiopia-Eritrea-Djibouti providing important linkage for residents in the region.