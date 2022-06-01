Kenya: President Kenyatta Defends Use of Disciplined Forces in Key Reforms

1 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended his decision to use the military in accelerating reforms and development in key government departments.

Speaking during the 59th Madaraka Dy Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, his last in office, President Kenyatta stated that the results of the initiative have been outstanding.

"When we took over in 2013, some of the state corporations were rotten from the core and to the core". We had to "... drain the swamp" from the inside-out," he recalled.

He stated that when the disciplined forces were given the Kenya Meat Commission to manage, "they turned it into a profit-making enterprise in record time."

"But we had to balance this 'clean-up' exercise with accelerated performance. That is why we turned to the disciplined forces and summoned them to the course of nation building."

He further cited the Kenya Shipyard Limited which had collapsed due to mismanagement and corruption.

"Last year, we handed it over to the disciplined forces. Today, this Corporation is poised to be the largest shipyard in sub-Saharan Africa," he said.

He stated that this is evidence that in an environment that is not contaminated, anything is possible.

"If we could build this museum using the disciplined forces in only 22 months instead of 10 years and restore the glory of Nairobi using the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), it can be done!"

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X