South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Welcomes Sentencing of Former Prasa Employee

press release

The Minister of Transport, Mr Fikile Mbalula welcomes the sentencing of former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) employee to a 12-year jail term.

Sphiwe Mngadi, a former PRASA employee was convicted on Tuesday at the Scottburgh Court for tempering with and destroying essential infrastructure in 2018.

"We are intensifying our efforts within the Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to ensure that we eliminate syndicates hellbent on destroying public infrastructure. It is promising to see PRASA's commitment to rid itself of corrupt officials who work to collapse this important agency bearing fruits.

The sentencing of this former PRASA employee will serve as a deterrent to many who might have similar corrupt intentions," Minister Mbalula said.

Delivering this year's Budget Vote speech of the Department, Minister Mbalula reiterated his call for the ban of scrap metal exports.

The Department of Transport is working closely with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition towards ensuring that such a ban becomes a reality.

The Minister reaffirms his support for the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, 2015 (Act No. 18 of 2015) which came into operation on 1 June 2016.

The Act explicitly elevates the crime of theft and damage of public infrastructure in the rail environment, amongst others, effectively to economic sabotage.