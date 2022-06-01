South Africa: Employment and Labour Releases Workers' Month Inspection Campaign Report, 2 Jun

1 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Employment and Labour set to release Workers' Month Inspection Campaign report as workers' month comes to an end

Department of Employment and Labour in the Free State Province will release a comprehensive report on inspections undertaken during the May Month Inspection Campaign. The campaign, which was led by the department's Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch entailed a series of inspections in all sectors across the province that were mainly aimed at assessing employers' level of compliance with labour laws.

The report will detail figures on non-compliance by employers on the following legislation: Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Employment Equity Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Furthermore, the report will outline the overall achievements of the inspections' campaign in all sectors including shortcomings and focus areas beyond the campaign.

