South Africa: President Cyril Appoints Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a diverse and representative group of people with sector expertise to serve as members of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council and to guide government on intensified transformation of the economy.

The President has appointed 14 Council members in terms of Section 6(1)(d) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (Act No 53 of 2003). The appointments are for a period of five years.

The Council comprises:

1. Mr Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive Officer of the Black Business Council (BBC);

2. Ms Gloria Serobe, a veteran of black business;

3. Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, an academic and specialist on industrial development funding;

4. Ms Sibongile Sambo, who operates a company in the aviation services sector;

5. Mr Sibusiso Maphatiane, an industrialist who runs his own metal foundry business;

6. Mr Ajay Lulu, a chartered accountant and B-BBEE specialist;

7. Ms Louise Thipe, a senior leader in the labour movement;

8. Ms Makale Ngwenya, a trade unionist and researcher;

9. Mr Kashief Wicomb, who leads the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF);

10. Dr Lulu Gwagwa, an academic, spatial development planner and businessperson;

11. Mr Thulani Tshefuta, who represents the community constituency and the youth movement at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC);

12. Mr James Hodge, Chief Economist of the Competition Commission;

13. Ms Khathu Lambani Makwela, a director of a company in the healthcare sector; and,

14. Ms Irene Dimakatso Morati, an internal auditor.

Provincial representation, sector expertise, gender and age are among the considerations that informed the composition of the Council.

In line with the legislation that applies to the Council, members are drawn from business, trade unions, community-based organisations and academia. They also have broad expertise in major sectors of the economy.

Eight of the 14 candidates are female.

President Ramaphosa thanks the new members of the Council for availing themselves to serve the country in this capacity and he wishes the Council the best in advancing black economic empowerment as part of the comprehensive transformation of the South African economy.