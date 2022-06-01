East Africa: Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

1 June 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
As Ambassador David Satterfield prepares to step down from the role, I am announcing that Ambassador Mike Hammer will succeed him as U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. I am grateful to Ambassador Satterfield for the experience and determination he brought to the role, and I look forward to the energy and vision that Ambassador Hammer will now lend to our efforts in the Horn of Africa. His appointment underscores our abiding commitment to diplomatic efforts in the region, most urgently in support of an inclusive political process towards peace, common security, and prosperity for all people in Ethiopia. This Administration remains firmly focused on a cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, transparent investigations into violations and human rights abuses by all actors, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

