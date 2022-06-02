Rwanda: Basketball - Sarr Names Provisional Roster for Fiba W. Cup Qualifiers

1 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda basketball team head coach Cheikh Sarr has named a provisional 21-man squad to start preparations ahead of the second window of FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifiers set for July 1 to 3, at BK Arena.

The first window of the qualifiers was held in Dakar, Senegal, where Rwanda finished last in Group B after failing to win a single game.

Rwanda is in Group B along with Tunisia, Cameroon and South Sudan.

According to the federation of basketball, (FERWABA), the players will start camp on June 6.

The qualifiers will determine the five African teams that will participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The qualification process comprises six windows which will take place over a period of about 15 months.

Provisional roster:

Ntore Habimana (Patriots), Olivier Turatsinze (IPRC Kigali), Jean de Dieu Umuhoza (UGB), Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Imad Ruhamyandekwe (Canada), Robeyns William (Belgium), Kenneth Gasana (USA), Bruno Nyamwasa (Patriots), Justin Uwitonze (RP-IPRC Kigali), Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots), Adelin Mugasa Ndayishimiye (Pologne), Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Emile Galois Kazeneza (USA), Axel Olenga Mpoyo (REG), Cadeau de Dieu Furaha (USA), Patrick Ngabonziza (Orion), Osborne Shema (USA), Noah Bigirumwami (USA), Marius Ntwari (USA) and Brillant Brave Rutsindura (USA).

