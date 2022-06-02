Rwanda/Mozambique: Five Players Who Can Decide Mozambique Vs Rwanda Tie

The Amavubi of Rwanda will take on Mambas of Mozambique in Johannesburg on Thursday, June 2 in the 2023 Africa nations cup qualifiers.

The game promises a lot of action with both teams seeking the perfect start in the qualifiers as they hope to grab one of the tickets from Group L for the tournament slated for Ivory Coast next year.

Rwanda and Mozambique have played each other in the last couple of years with both teams having two wins, two defeats and one draw.

The two teams have some superb individual players who can decide the outcome of the game and Times Sport takes a look at five of them.

Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye

The Police FC forward has been in superb form in the Rwandan premier league scoring six goals in his last five games in all competitions at club level.

Ndayishimiye who got his first Amavubi call up could be Coach Carlos Alos's secret weapon to sting the Mambas. He possesses real predatory instincts and his partnership with Muhadjiri Hakizimana has been superb in the domestic front.

If Ndayishimiye can take his form at Police FC to the national team, expect him to be the deciding factor against the Mambas.

Reinaldo Isnard Mandava

The Atletico Madrid left-back is the biggest player in the Mozambican team currently.

A very pacy defender, Reinaldo's greatest assets are his ability to get to the opponent's area and whip in incisive crosses as well as being able to play through the middle.

He has seen it all at the biggest stages in football with Benfica, Lille as well as Atletico Madrid and alot will depend on him if the Mambas are to get the results they need.

Meddie Kagere

He is the most experienced player in the Amavubi set up and the veteran striker comes into the qualifiers having netted seven goals for Simba SC in Tanzania despite not starting many of the matches.

Kagere is very efficient in front of goal and all he needs is good service to put the balls at the back of the net.

The 35-year-old attacker can propel Amavubi to victory with just one magical moment.

Geny Catamo

The Sporting Lisbon winger is the upcoming star in the Mozambican national team. He netted on his senior national team debut against Mauritius and followed it up last year with a goal in the Mamba's 3-1 defeat to Cameroon in a 2022 world cup qualifier.

Catamo can play on both flanks and on any day, he is a tough customer for defenders as he has pace, power, can dribble, score and also assist.

Muhadjiri Hakizimana

One of the naturally gifted players in the Rwandan team, Hakizimana can play anywhere upfront and also on the wings although his best position seems to be behind the striker.

Hakizimana's partnership with Ndayishimiye at Police FC has been the best in the league and if both players start against the Mambas, expect the former to come up with the defining moments of the game.

He is an all-round player who can score and also set up goals.