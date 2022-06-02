Uganda: Masindi - Security Guard Shoots Journalist Dead

Police in Masindi have started investigating circumstances under which a security guard shot a journalist dead.

Simon Ekou, a 38-year-old security guard working with Blue Whale security company Limited on Wednesday night shot and killed Gerald Asera.

Asera was a news anchor at Kings Broadcasting services in the same area.

It is alleged that on June 1 2022 at around 0030/c, the suspect while armed and on normal duty at a Coca Cola Depot Masindi saw the victim identified as Asera Gerald, gaining entry in the coca-cola compound through the main entrance that has no gate.

The victim allegedly went straight to where cartons of sodas were and picked four of them; however, as he was leaving, the guard shot him in the chest.

Allan Hakiza, police spokesperson, Albertine Region, said in a statement that they were informed and immediately responded and took the victim to Masindi hospital.

"Unfortunately, he succumbed to the injuries. A team of officers visited the scene of the crime and recovered the rifle number UG. PSO21008209637 and three rounds of ammunition from the suspect. These have been exhibited," he said.

Ekou is in detention.