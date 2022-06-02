Uganda: Police Officers Captured in Viral Video Torturing Handcuffed Man Arrested

Two police officers who were captured in a video torturing a suspect on handcuffs have been arrested and detained.

In a video which has since gone viral, an unidentified man is seen being tortured by police officers while on handcuffs.

The officers beat and kick the man while on ground, a despicable act that has been condemned by many, especially on social media.

However, in a statement, the North Kyoga police spokesperson, ASP Patrick Jimmy Okema identified the victim as Ronald Mumbere, a truck driver with Sadeem Al-Kuwait General Trading and Contracting Company who was arrested for threatening to harm , Ceaser Meghila, the administrator of the company.

Okema explained that Police Constable Benard Ogoro attached to the Field Force Unit on Monday contacted Ibuje police station for reinforcement to arrest the victim who had earlier threatened to harm the company administrator

The area police spokesperson however says in course of the arrest, Ogoro and other officer identified as Mathew Bwambale also a police constable attached to Field Force Unit manhandled the suspect as captured in the viral video.

"Our officers from the Field Force Unit were seen assaulting a civilian, even after handcuffing him. We regret that our own officers acted in such an unprofessional manner, outside of their training and the discipline of the force. Their actions are outside our mandate as UPF as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda under article 212,"Okema said.

"A disciplinary file has been opened against the two officers who appear in the video. The officers have been disarmed and are currently detained at Ibuje police station awaiting transportation to the main station."

Okema said statements have since been recorded from the two police officers captured in the viral video whereas the victim has been examined by the police doctor, adding that the Apac District Police Commander has also reached out to him to extended police's apologies as a way of mending relations with him.

"We would like to advise all our personnel to be guided by the professional code of conduct and Standard Operating Procedures so as to respect the rule of law and act professionally at all times."