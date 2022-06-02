Uganda: Centenary Group Gives Makerere University Shs 57 Million for Centenary Celebrations

2 June 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

Centenary Group yesterday handed Makerere University $15000 (roughly Shs 57 million) to support the events organized by the university in celebration of 100 years of its existence.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe lauded the Centenary Group for its support, noting that the Group's dedication to supporting youth in Uganda was of mutual interest to the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Makerere University welcomes Centenary Group's support through this partnership that will benefit both the students at Makerere University and the youth in Uganda as a whole. This donation is especially special owing to the presence of my predecessor, former Vice Chancellor Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu, at the helm of Centenary Group. Our continued success as a university is owing to the legacy of leadership of Prof Ddumba and the previous leaders we had," he said.

Prof John Ddumba-Ssentamu, the chairman of Centenary Group said he was particularly proud about this event owing to the close relationship between Centenary and Makerere University.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All the executives at the helm of the Centenary subsidiaries are all alma mater of the university, namely; Fabian Kasi - Centenary Bank Managing Director, Dr Grace Ssekakubo - Cente Tech Chief Executive Officer and myself," he said.

Centenary Group owns Centenary Rural Development Bank and Centenary Technology Services Limited (Cente-Tech), the group's technology company.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X