Uganda: Centenary Group Gives Makerere University Shs 57 Million for Centenary Celebrations

Centenary Group yesterday handed Makerere University $15000 (roughly Shs 57 million) to support the events organized by the university in celebration of 100 years of its existence.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, of Makerere University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe lauded the Centenary Group for its support, noting that the Group's dedication to supporting youth in Uganda was of mutual interest to the institution.

"Makerere University welcomes Centenary Group's support through this partnership that will benefit both the students at Makerere University and the youth in Uganda as a whole. This donation is especially special owing to the presence of my predecessor, former Vice Chancellor Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu, at the helm of Centenary Group. Our continued success as a university is owing to the legacy of leadership of Prof Ddumba and the previous leaders we had," he said.

Prof John Ddumba-Ssentamu, the chairman of Centenary Group said he was particularly proud about this event owing to the close relationship between Centenary and Makerere University.

"All the executives at the helm of the Centenary subsidiaries are all alma mater of the university, namely; Fabian Kasi - Centenary Bank Managing Director, Dr Grace Ssekakubo - Cente Tech Chief Executive Officer and myself," he said.

Centenary Group owns Centenary Rural Development Bank and Centenary Technology Services Limited (Cente-Tech), the group's technology company.