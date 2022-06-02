Uganda: Government to Streamline Fishing Sector, Enforce Issuance of Licences

The State Minister for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa has promised to streamline the fishing sector by enforcing the issuance of licences to all who benefit from this lucrative sector, beginning with those fishing from lakes Victoria and Kyoga.

She was speaking at a two day workshop on the sector organised by the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) and the Directorate of Fisheries.

Adoa called for the need to enforce proper fishing standards, although she later called for leniency when dealing with illegalities on water bodies.

She said the rising commodity prices have made life difficult and therefore culprits have to be given a fair hearing.

The GIZ Project leader Adolf Gerstl implored all stakeholders in the fisheries sector to cooperate for its enormous contribution towards economic growth.

He pledged to continue supporting all activities geared towards stream lining of fisheries activities on Uganda's water bodies.

Beginning June 10, 2022, it will be very hard to be involved in any fishing activity without an operation license, most especially on Lake Victoria and lake Kyoga