Nigeria: Okada Riders Avoid Lagos Highways As Police Enforce Ban

Many Okada riders across the state complied with the ban by the state government.

The ban takes effect from June 1.

On Monday, ahead of the ban, the Lagos police command deployed officers to different parts of the state to prevent potential violence.

It's not the first time the government would impose the measure. In January 2020, the governor banned the operation of motorcyclists in 15 local councils across the state.

Iyana-Iba to Mile 2

Due to the perennial traffic congestion in the state, many commuters usually opt for Okada even on the highways.

Along the Badagry expressway, commuters in their hundreds who usually patronise Okada riders largely due to the ongoing construction on the road were forced to board public transport as few Okada riders were seen at bus stops.

They also refused to go all the way from Iyana Iba to Mile 2 but opted for shorter distances like Pako, Barracks, and Volks.

Commuters were forced to trek or take commercial tricycles to the expressway.

One commuter wondered how she would ply the route henceforth using a bus. She said she has gotten used to Okada as it is the "fastest means of movement in Lagos."

This newspaper observed that only one Okada rider opted to take two passengers from Iyana Iba to Mile 2 and he charged N600 per passenger as against the 300 per passenger before the ban.

Iyana-Ipaja to Ikeja

Amada Amada, a commercial motorcyclist operating along the Ipaja-Ikeja road, told our reporter that he had decided to stay at home following the government's enforcement.

"We have no choice but to stay calm for now till everything goes down," he said in pidgin. "It's normal for them to show force but everything will soon go down," he said.

In the Baruwa area of Ipaja, where Mr Amada and hundreds of his colleagues work, commercial motorcyclists going towards Ikeja have ceased operation in compliance with the government's ban. The area, which used to be flooded by hundreds of them, now appears empty.

The vacation of the motorcyclists in the area has eased the movements of other commercial vehicles and has lessened the usual gridlocks in this area, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Show of force under the Iyana-Ipaja bridge

Although the total ban of the commercial motorcyclists in the area has raised palpable fears of a surge in crime rate, armed-wielding officers in police patrol vehicles were seen on the ground, ensuring compliance.

Police officers, who spoke with this newspaper, said they were doing their best in the area to make sure the government's order was effective.

Asked if he thinks the ban on the Okada riders is sustainable, Ajayi Abayomi, a police inspector leading the patrolling team in the area, said: "You can see for yourself. There is nothing like Okada on the highway here [from Iyana-Ipaja to Ikeja]. The ban is sustainable."

Another woman, who simply identified herself as Precious, said the government is exposing the people to danger by placing a ban on commercial motorcyclists.

"What do they want them to be eating?" she wondered. "Banning them will just cause more problems for us, especially in this area where many of the riders are foreigners."

Mile 2 to CMS

There were no Okada riders at Mile 2 and many commuters at the bus stop had to take the commercial buses called Danfo to Lagos Island.

CMS to TBS

Also from CMS to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), as of this morning, no Okada rider was sighted except for dispatch riders.

A police patrol vehicle was observed around the CMS area in the morning.

Oshodi

Also in the Oshodi area of the state, the Okada riders stayed off the expressway.

"You won't find the bike guys at their usual stop. They are hanging around in the streets," Adebola, a resident, said.

Police officers were at Boladale to enforce the ban.

Constain

No commercial motorcyclist was seen in the Constain area of the state in the afternoon.

Victoria Island, Lekki

Police officers and operatives of the Nigerian Airforce were seen riding their motorcycles fully kitted around this area.

Commenters at Victoria Island and Lekki have switched to using Korope.

Some of the commuters said they opted for the Korope buses because they can manoeuvre traffic better than regular buses and carry fewer passengers.

Meanwhile, no commercial Okada riders were sighted at their regular spots - sandfill and Eko roundabout in Victoria Island.