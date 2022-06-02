Somalia: President Visits IDP Camps in Baidoa City

1 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

BAIDOA [SMN] - The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, today visited the IDP camps in Baidoa and observed the living conditions of the Somali people affected by the drought in the country.

The President called on the people of Somalia and the world at large to come to help those affected by the recurring natural disasters and the security situation in parts of the country, urging government agencies to step up their efforts in drought relief activities.

Mohamud underlined that the Federal Government of Somalia will give priority to addressing the humanitarian situation in the country, noting that the government has recently appointed a Special Envoy to the drought response.

The President was accompanied by Southwest State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen), Minister of Relief and Disaster Management Khadija Mohamed Diriye, Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, and other federal government officials during his visit to Baidoa IDP camps today.

